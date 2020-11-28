Storm Team 11: Very nice Saturday, high winds move in tomorrow ahead of winter weather

Good morning,



TODAY

Expect a nice day with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s. Tonight will be cold with lows in the mid 30s.



TOMORROW

We begin to see some changes tomorrow. Clouds will be increasing and wind speeds. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Some showers will begin to move in late Sunday night.



WINTER WEATHER

Rain will be around for your Monday morning commute and a majority of the day. Much colder air begins to move in for the afternoon so temperatures will be dropping. This will allow the rain to switch to snow by the evening for all. Light accumulations are expected for the Tri-Cities, higher elevations could see 3-6″ inches of snowfall with locally heavier amounts from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. A High Wind Watch goes in effect Sunday evening for the east TN mountains and nearby foothills through Monday mornings as high winds will be around. Sustained winds will be from the southeast around 25-40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Travel will be hazardous in the higher elevations during this period as blowing snow may reduce visibility and ice may develop.



Stay with Storm Team 11 for the latest updates.