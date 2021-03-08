Storm Team 11: Very dry and sunny again today, warming up

VERY DRY & SUNNY TODAY

Another bright day is in the forecast. After a cold start, we warm up nicely this afternoon near 61F. It will be another very dry day with humidity levels down to single digits and teens this afternoon. Be extra cautious again today when it comes to burning. These very dry conditions and any breeze can spread any fire quickly.



Clear skies tonight with a low near 29F.

DRY STREAK CONTINUES

We remain dry at least through Thursday as temperatures warm up into the 60s and eventually into the 70s in the afternoons. Clouds increase Thursday before rain returns.



RAIN CHANCES RETURN LATE WEEK

The next system begins to approach Friday, this will kick off a few showers, mainly in southwest Virginia and Kentucky. More moisture moves in Saturday, this will allow for more coverage in showers. The rest of the system looks to push in Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend.