Storm Team 11: Very dry and breezy today, increased fire danger

VERY DRY & BREEZY

Both today and tomorrow will be on the very dry side. Today, humidity values are expected to be around 20-25%. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Dry and breezy weather will increase the fire danger this afternoon and evening as they can spread very quickly in these conditions. Refer to local burn permitting authorities for guidance. If you do burn today or tomorrow, use extreme caution.



High temperatures today will be in the low 50s, low 20s tonight, and upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. Skies remain mainly clear.

DRY, BUT MOISTURE & TEMPS INCREASE

While we remain dry as far as any precipitation, moisture levels increase throughout the week along with temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday and in the 70s Thursday and Friday. More clouds will be around Thursday through Saturday.

NEXT RAIN CHANCES

The next system tries to move in Friday and Saturday. Models are still not in good agreement on when this system makes it to us. We may see some showers beginning Friday into the weekend. There is a 20% chance of rain on Friday and a 30% chance on Saturday.