Storm Team 11: Very comfortable weather ahead, rain chances return next week

Storm Team 11

Sunday, May 31, 2020



Happy last day of May!



Expect an abundant amount of sunshine today. High temperatures will be near 77 degrees today. It will feel very comfortable outside with lower humidity levels. If you are spending any time outside today, make sure to apply sunscreen! The UV index will be very high. Winds will be out of the north around 5 mph.

Tonight, mostly clear skies are in the forecast along with much cooler temperatures. Lows overnight will be in the mid 40s!



Despite the relatively cold start to Monday, we will warm up nicely in the afternoon with a high near 79 degrees. Another mostly sunny day is in store. Overnight Monday, temperatures dip into the low 50s.



Temperatures will continue to warm up each day, back into the mid 80s. The next best chance at rain returns by Thursday.



Have a great day!