Storm Team 11: Very blustery the rest of today, more winter weather on the way

Arctic Chill is Back

Temperatures continue to drop as an arctic air mass settles into our region today. Blustery and cold conditions can be expected all day long with afternoon temperatures dropping into the upper 20’s to low 30’s, while chill values will be in the teens. A few flurries will be around as well. Wednesday expect more clouds than sun, but a quiet day.



Messy Set-Up

Another storm system will move into the region Wednesday night, and given the temperature profile of the atmosphere, a layer of warm air above the surface combined with a shallow layer of cold air close to the surface will lead to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain, before changing to all rain Thursday morning. Areas of southwest Virgnia may see some snow initially before a change to all rain. We will all have a chance at snow showers Friday.



Weekend Outlook

Conditions quiet down this weekend with some weekend sunshine. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday with mid 30’s Saturday, mid 40’s Sunday. Mornings will also be cold this weekend with temperatures in the teens and 20s.