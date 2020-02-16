Storm Team 11: Variable cloudiness today, slight chance of a few showers

Storm Team 11

Sunday, February 16, 2020



Expect mostly cloudy skies today with some peeks of sunshine possible. Highs today will near 55 degrees. There is a 20% chance at an isolated showers, mainly this afternoon in to the evening hours. Winds will be around 5-10 mph from the southwest.



Overnight, the mostly cloudy skies will continue. Low temperatures will be near 37 degrees.



Monday will be a mild and mostly cloudy day. Highs will be near 59 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5-10 mph, becoming breezier in the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will dip near 45 degrees.



Tuesday morning rain showers will move in and will continue throughout the day. There is an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall totals will be on the light side. High temperatures will near 61 degrees. Low temperatures will cool into the low 40s.



There is a slight chance at some showers lingering into Wednesday, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be near 32 degrees.



A system to our south may bring a wintry mix to portions of western North Carolina on Thursday. There is a 20% chance of a precipitation, mainly for NC. Highs will be cold near 41 degrees. Low temperatures will drop into the low 20s.



Clear skies and sunshine come back in full swing by Friday. Highs will be in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.



Sunshine continues into Saturday with a high near 51 degrees.



Have a great rest of your weekend!