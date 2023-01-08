Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your week ahead.

Today: Rain likely this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south around 10-15 mph in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 80%.

Tonight: Showers likely, early this evening. Patchy fog developing late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of rain is 60%.

Monday: A few flurries are possible early. Otherwise partly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 26. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43.

Thursday: A 80 percent chance of showers through the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 38. The chance of rain is 80%.

Friday: Rain and snow showers are likely at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A few snow showers are possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. The chance of snow is 30%.

Have a great morning!