Storm Team 11: Tropical Storm Zeta brings heavy rain and high winds to the region

Wet and Windy

Plenty of rain continues this morning, with steady rain likely through midday. A Flash Flood Watch continues into early this afternoon for the threat of flooding. An additional 1″ to 2″ will be possible.

As the center of Zeta moves through our area by mid-morning, expect gusty winds around the Tri-Cities, with wind gusts over 40 mph, while high winds are expected in the mountains where a High Wind Warning remains in effect for winds over 60 mph.

Rain will taper off this afternoon, while gusty winds are expected to continue through the afternoon into this evening.

Chilly Change

A cold front moves through tonight and will deliver a fresh dose of late October-like change. A breezy NW wind along with temperatures in the 40’s for the higher elevations and low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities means a chilly end to the work week.

October-Like Weekend

A bright and beautiful Saturday along with crisp conditions means a perfect last weekend of October. Another clipper system will dive through the region late Sunday into Monday, delivering an even colder set-up for early November.