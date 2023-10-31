Chilly Day

Conditions will remain cloudy and chilly this morning and throughout the day with some patchy drizzle mainly this morning. Temperatures will be chilly with low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Trick-or-Treat

Halloween evening will be chilly but dry. Temperatures start off near 50, dropping into the low 40s through the evening.

First Fall Freeze

Expect freezing conditions tonight as low temperatures dip into the mid to upper 20s in the Tri-Cities, upper teens in the mountains.

Low temperatures in the 20’s will be near records in the coming nights.

Seasonal Weekend

Sunshine is back later this week with some beautiful sunny and seasonal days this weekend. Temperatures will also be back in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday with low temperatures still flirting with freezing Saturday morning, upper 30s Sunday morning.

