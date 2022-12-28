Warming Continues

It is frosty and cold this morning but get ready for a nice warm-up today with mid 40’s by midday, low 50’s this afternoon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mid-Week Sunshine

With plenty of sunshine, expect upper 50’s Thursday with low 60’s Friday.

Thursday’s High Temperatures

New Year’s Weekend

New Year’s Eve looks wet with rain likely Saturday. Timing is still in question though, whether in the morning or afternoon/evening, but at some point during the day, rain is expected to be widespread.

New Year’s Weekend

New Year’s Day remains seasonably mild with highs in the low 60’s along with a few showers first thing in the morning.

Warm First Week of 2023

The first full week of 2023 looks very mild with mid 60’s Monday into Tuesday. Another rain maker moves in Tuesday afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App