The Heat is on

After a mild morning, get ready for a hot and humid afternoon as high temperatures near 90 in the Tri-Cities with heat index values in the mid 90’s. Mountains will be warm as well with highs in the 80’s.

Forecast Today

Hot week ahead

The heat and humidity will continue to build into the region. Temperatures each day will approach the low 90’s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90’s. Even mountain locations will be warm with low to mid 80’s.

Heat Index Values

Weekend Outlook

Relief is coming this weekend as the strong high pressure will weaken, allowing for a chance for showers Saturday and Sunday. Real relief comes on Sunday with temperatures back in the seasonal mid 80’s by Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

