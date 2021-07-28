Storm Team 11: The heat is on today and tomorrow

The Heat is On

A strong ridge will help to enhance the summer heat the next few days with some of the hottest weather of the summer season. Highs will approach the mid 90’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Late Week Change

Another cool front will deliver some refreshing change Friday as temperatures trend back into the 80’s along with some scattered showers and storms.

Weekend Outlook

A cooler weather pattern takes shape over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80’s with scattered showers and storms favoring Sunday, although a few scattered showers will be possible Saturday as well.

Next Week

A milder set-up is expected next week with highs only in the 70’s to near 80 along with a chance for scattered showers early to mid in the week.

