Storm Team 11: The flood threat has ended but the rain continues throughout the day

Flood Threat has ended

The flood threat has ended, but the rain continues this morning areawide, making for a wet morning commute. Rain will taper off throughout the day as a cold front ushers in drier conditions by the end of the day along with a refreshing fall breeze. Temperatures will be very mild this afternoon with low to mid 70s in the Tri-Cities and 60s in the mountains.

Lows tonight will be very nice with mid-50s in the mountains to near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Fall-Like Change

Refreshing change comes on the heels of Ida with a beautiful fall-like set-up Thursday into Friday. Sunny and mild afternoons followed by clear and cool nights fit perfectly into our weekend plans. Temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s during the day with low to mid 50s in the Tri-Cities and 40s in the mountains.

Holiday Weekend

Saturday looks good with sunshine and low 80s. Scattered showers will be around Sunday with another cool front moving through. Monday will be nice with sunshine and low to mid 80s.

