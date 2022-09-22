Forecast 

Seasonal and weather change 

With fall officially kicking off today, the cooler weather change could not be more timely.  A cold front will deliver some refreshing change beginning this afternoon, with a more significant cool down this evening into tonight.  

Fall Weather Change

 The best time for rain is expected to be from midday through mid-afternoon.  

Hourly rain chances

Perfect Fall Friday 

After a chilly morning, we get to enjoy a mostly sunny sky along with much cooler conditions with sunshine and low 70s in the Tri-Cities, low 60s in the mountains.  

Friday’s High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook  

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers late in the day along with mild low to mid 70s.  

Sunday will offer scattered showers during the day with low to mid 70s.  

Weekend Outlook
7 Day Forecast

