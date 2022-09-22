Forecast

Seasonal and weather change

With fall officially kicking off today, the cooler weather change could not be more timely. A cold front will deliver some refreshing change beginning this afternoon, with a more significant cool down this evening into tonight.

Fall Weather Change

The best time for rain is expected to be from midday through mid-afternoon.

Hourly rain chances

Perfect Fall Friday

After a chilly morning, we get to enjoy a mostly sunny sky along with much cooler conditions with sunshine and low 70s in the Tri-Cities, low 60s in the mountains.

Friday’s High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers late in the day along with mild low to mid 70s.

Sunday will offer scattered showers during the day with low to mid 70s.

7 Day Forecast

