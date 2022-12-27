Warming Up

After a light dusting of snow last night, travel safely on all untreated roads as there could be some slick spots.

Road Conditions

Temperatures will finally rise above freezing this afternoon with low 40’s and sunshine.

Tuesday Forecast

Mid-Week Sunshine

The warm-up continues mid-week with sunshine and milder low to mid 50’s Wednesday and Thursday. We will be flirting with 60 by Friday.

Temperature Outlook

New Year’s Weekend

New Year’s Eve looks wet with rain likely Saturday along with mild upper 50’s to near 60.

New Year’s Day remains seasonably mild with highs near 60, but scattered showers will stick around for parts of the day.

Weekend Outlook

Warm First Week of 2023

The first full week of 2023 looks very mild with 60’s for highs.

7 Day Forecast

