Warmer

With a milder start, temperatures will be warmer this afternoon in the mid 70’s Tri-Cities, mid 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Warm Thursday

Expect a sunny and warm day with highs near 80.

Highs Wednesday

Scattered Showers Friday

A low-pressure system will track through the region giving us a chance for scattered showers with low 70’s.

Forecast Friday

Weekend Outlook

Saturday: Nice mid-April day with warm conditions as temperatures rise into the upper 70’s.

Forecast Sunday

Sunday: Developing showers and storms are expected during the day with low 70’s.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App