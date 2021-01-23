Storm Team 11: Sunshine today while clouds and rain return Sunday

Good afternoon,



SUNNY SATURDAY

Today will be a bright and chilly day. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Tonight, we remain mostly clear with a low near 25 degrees.



NEXT SYSTEM BRINGS RAIN

Clouds begin to move in tomorrow ahead of the next system. High temperatures will near 50 degrees. Rain begins to move in later in the day. Low temperatures tomorrow night will be near 40 degrees.



Monday is shaping up to be a soggy day. There is a 90% chance of rain, locally heavy at times. By Tuesday morning, we may see up to 1-2″ inches in spots. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 50s.

We are dry Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 50s.



RAIN AND SNOW CHANCES LATER IN WEEK

The next system moves in on Thursday. Both rain and snow showers will be possible.

Have a great weekend!