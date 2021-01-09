Storm Team 11: Sunshine is back tomorrow, next system on Monday

Good afternoon,



After some isolated flurries this morning, it will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for the Tri-Cities and upper 20s/low 30s for higher elevations.



Tonight, clouds move out as we near 19 degrees.



Sunny and seasonable for Sunday with a high near 47 degrees. Overnight Sunday, temperatures near 24 degrees.



The next weather maker moves in Monday into Tuesday. There is a 40% chance of rain and snow, mainly later in the day Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s for the Tri-Cities, making this a mainly rain event. Higher elevations should expect some snowfall with light accumulations possible.

We dry out Wednesday and Thursday. The next system arrives the end of the week with yet another chance at both rain and snow.



Have a great weekend!