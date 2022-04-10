Forecast

Sunny Sunday

After a frosty start, the sunshine will warm conditions quickly today with temperatures in the low 50’s midday, low 60’s this afternoon in the Tri-Cities. Mountain temperatures will be cooler with upper 40’s along with melting snow.

Sunday forecast

Sunday’s high temperatures

Warm-up next week

It’s hard to imagine after Saturday’s winter weather how quickly conditions warm, but temperatures on Monday will be back into the mid 70’s. A few spotty showers will be possible as well Monday and Tuesday.

warming trend this week

Next storm threat

Our next storm threat will come late this week on Thursday with widespread rain and storms. The exact timing and impacts may change, but morning time looks to be the best time for rain and storms.

Storm threat Thursday

Rain chances this week

7day

