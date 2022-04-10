Forecast
Sunny Sunday
After a frosty start, the sunshine will warm conditions quickly today with temperatures in the low 50’s midday, low 60’s this afternoon in the Tri-Cities. Mountain temperatures will be cooler with upper 40’s along with melting snow.
Warm-up next week
It’s hard to imagine after Saturday’s winter weather how quickly conditions warm, but temperatures on Monday will be back into the mid 70’s. A few spotty showers will be possible as well Monday and Tuesday.
Next storm threat
Our next storm threat will come late this week on Thursday with widespread rain and storms. The exact timing and impacts may change, but morning time looks to be the best time for rain and storms.
