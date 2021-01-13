Storm Team 11: Sunshine is back, but turning blustery by weekend

Sunshine is back in full force with a beautiful and bright mid January day with highs in the mid 40’s.

Brief Warm-Up

Sunshine will continue to promote a brief warming trend into the low 50’s Thursday.

Next Weather Maker

Rain and snow showers will be around as another cold front moves through the region. Precipitation looks relatively light, so no real significant accumulation is expected. It will be breezy both Friday and Saturday.

Weekend Outlook

A fresh blast of winter cold comes Saturday along with scattered snow showers through the day Saturday, with flurries Sunday. Accumulations are more likely in the mountains with a potential 1 to 3 inches, while Tri-Cities accumulations will be light, maybe a dusting in spots.