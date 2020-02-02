Storm Team 11: Sunshine finally returns as well as warmer temperatures

Storm Team 11

Sunday, February 2, 2020



Good morning!



After some clouds around this morning, lots of sunshine is in store for this afternoon. Highs today will be near 56 degrees. It will be breezy with winds from the southwest around 10-20 mph.



Overnight, clear skies will continue as temperatures dip near 34 degrees.



Clouds will return on Monday as warmer conditions move in as well. Highs will be well above average in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight temperatures dip into the upper 40s.

Rain chances return on Tuesday, and an unsettled pattern will continue through the rest of the week.



Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 1-2″ in the Tri-Cities for mid week.



Above average temperatures will continue until Friday. By the end of the week as cold air returns, we could see a switch from rain to snow across the region.



Have a great rest of your weekend!