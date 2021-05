Summer-like Heat

Above average temperatures will continue. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s today and through the weekend. Close to record high temperatures will be around early next week.

Remaining Dry

As high pressure controls our weather, we will remain dry and mainly sunny.

Rain Chances Returning

With a slight shift in the pattern Sunday, some moisture will return. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible beginning Sunday through the first half of the next week.