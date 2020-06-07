Storm Team 11: Sunshine and heat on tap for today, even hotter tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Sunday, June 7, 2020



Good morning!



Today will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few passing clouds are possible overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s.



Tomorrow temperatures will soar into the low 90s across the Tri-Cities. A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast.



Rain chances return Tuesday, a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A better chance of rain moves in on Wednesday as a front moves through. This will kick off showers and storms throughout the day Wednesday. This system will help dry us out and cool us down. Expect sunshine Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s.



Have a great day!