Cool Mid-week

With a sunny sky, expect a beautiful and bright late March afternoon with highs near 60, 50’s in the higher elevations.

Forecast Today

Expect a cold night with lows in the low 30’s with freezing temperatures and frosty conditions Thursday morning.

Forecast Tonight

Wet end to the week

Moisture quickly returns Friday afternoon with scattered showers Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60’s to near 70.

Storm Risk Early Saturday

Weekend Outlook

Storm risk increases Friday night into Saturday morning with a potential for strong storms early Saturday morning. A line of storms will move through during the predawn hours, quickly exiting the region by sunrise.

The rest of the weekend is looking good with sunshine on Sunday and highs in the mid 60’s.

7 Day Forecast

Have a great rest of your afternoon.