Storm Team 11: Sunny Sunday, soggy tomorrow

ENJOY THE SUNSHINE

More sunshine will be around today with some passing clouds. We will be warmer today with a high near 52 degrees. Clouds increase later out ahead of the next system. Winds will pick up tonight as well.

RAIN TO START THE WEEK

Rain will be around for some for the morning commute. Everyone is likely to see rain by mid-morning. Rain chances continue through at least early afternoon before we begin to dry out. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between from 0.10″ up to 0.50″. It will be breezy with winds around 5-15 mph from the southwest. Higher elevations could see gusts up to 30-40 mph. Winds alerts from the National Weather Service may be issued later. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be near 52 degrees.



DRYING OUT AND WARMING UP

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking great. Sunshine will be back with high temperatures in the mid 50s Tuesday and low 60s on Wednesday.



LATE WEEK SYSTEMS?

The forecast for the end of the week is still in question. Latest models trends have us much drier, but still are not in much agreement. Latest forecast for Thursday through Saturday is minimal precipitation chances. Perhaps rain for valleys and a wintry mix for higher elevations. High temperatures will range from the 40s to 50s and overnight temperatures are expected to be in the 30s.