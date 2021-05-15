Storm Team 11: Sunny Saturday, showers Sunday

SUNNY SATURDAY

Today is the day to enjoy the outdoors before the rain returns. Expect sunshine with a high near 73F. Clouds will begin to increase this evening. A few showers may move in very late tonight. Tonight’s low: 52F.

SHOWERS SUNDAY

On and off showers, maybe a few rumbles of thunder, will be around tomorrow. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70F.

NEXT WEEK

The warming trend continues into the next work week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the beginning and then the 80s for the second half of the week. There is some kind of rain chance most of next week as scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.