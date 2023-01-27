Clearing Conditions

A January-like chill continues this morning with wind chills in the teens in the mountains, mid 20’s in the Tri-Cities. Sunshine is back thanks to a clearing sky with seasonable afternoon conditions with low 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Friday Forecast

Weekend Outlook

Perfect weather conditions continue Saturday with sunshine and low 50’s.

Saturday High Temperatures

Showers are back by Sunday with rain becoming more likely Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

Outlook Next Week

Weather will remain unsettled next week with a series of systems expected to move through the region. The first one arrives on Tuesday with primarily rain in the Tri-Cities mixed with snow in the mountains.

7 Day Forecast

A second system arrives Wednesday with primarily rain, then a change to rain and snow is expected Thursday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App