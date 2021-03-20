Storm Team 11: Sunny first day of Spring, frost/freeze again tonight

SUNNY WEEKEND

Clear skies will be around all weekend. We will warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s today, and the low to mid 60s tomorrow. Tonight, another frost/freeze likely as temperatures near 29 degrees.



MILD TEMPERATURES

After a few cold mornings, temperatures will be increasing over the next week. High temperatures will be in the 60s . Low temperatures will be warming up into the 40s by Tuesday morning.



NEXT RAIN CHANCES

Rain will hold off at least until mid-next week. Some showers will move in later in the day Tuesday. Best rain chances will be for Wednesday and Thursday. Some thunderstorms will be possible as well.