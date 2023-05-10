Perfect mid-week weather

Enjoy the perfect weather conditions today with a comfortably cool morning in the 50’s followed by a sunny and warm afternoon with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

Rising chance for rain

In the coming days, humidity will be on the rise along with the chance for rain. Spotty showers are possible Thursday afternoon, while showers and storms become more scattered Friday and into the weekend.

Muggy Meter

Rain chances

Mother’s Day

Warm and humid conditions are expected along with mainly scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will range from the upper 70’s in the mountains to the low to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App