Sunny and warmer

Enjoy a beautiful day with sunshine along with warmer mid-50s in the Tri-Cities and 40s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Next Weather Maker

Rain will expand into the region during the day tomorrow. Expect a soggy day overall with rain likely from midday to midnight.

Wednesday Weather

Heavier rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Given the amount of rain, there could be some isolated flooding in low-lying areas, but a downslope wind will be a limiting factor at anything significant.

Rain Totals

Flood Risk

Winter Cold This Weekend

Cold air funnels in on Friday with a winter-like chill on tap for the weekend. Temperatures will range from the mid-30s in the mountains to near 40 in the Tri-Cities. A few flurries will also be possible, but nothing significant.

Below Average Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP