Forecast

Warming Up

After a cold and frosty morning, temperatures will be trending warmer today thanks to sunshine and a southwesterly wind. Highs will range from the low 40s in the mountains to the low 50s in the Tri-Cities.

Highs Today

Milder Weather Ahead

We get to enjoy a nice warming trend the next few days with mid-50s Tuesday along with a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday’s temperatures will be near 60, with low 60s on Thanksgiving Day.

Tuesday’s Highs

7 Day Highs

Wet Thanksgiving Weekend

A rainmaker will approach the region by the end of the week with showers becoming widespread Friday. Uncertainty still exists on how the rest of the weekend plays out, but there is a chance for showers Saturday as well as Sunday. Be prepared for some rain around the region this weekend for any travel plans. We will fine tune the outlook throughout the week.

Next Rainmaker

7 Day

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP