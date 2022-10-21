Warming Up

Weather conditions will continue to get warmer today with sunshine and mid-60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.

Friday Forecast

Highs Today

Warmer Weekend

A warming trend continues through the weekend with a bright beautiful sky along with milder low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be above freezing in the 30s to near 40.

Weekend Outlook

Warm next week

The overall weather pattern will continue to favor warm conditions with temperatures running above average for much of next week. Daytime temperatures will remain in the mid-70s with lows in the 40s.

Warming Trend

Next Rainmaker

Another system will move into our region Wednesday with some scattered showers possible.

7 Day Forecast

Fall Color Update

While peak color has passed for much of the mountains, enjoy the beautiful color this week in the Tri-Cities. Freezing temperatures for the next few nights will limit the length of peak color in our region.

Fall Foliage

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP