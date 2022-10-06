Perfect Fall Weather

Weather conditions remain perfect today with a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures will be trending into the mid-70s in the Tri-Cities, mid-60s in the mountains.

Thursday Forecast

Next weather maker

A cold front will arrive Friday afternoon delivering some cooler conditions for the weekend. This will set the stage for the first possible widespread frost of the season Sunday

Forecast Highs

Weekend Outlook

Weather conditions look good for all weekend activities with sunshine and low to mid-60s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday. A warming trend returns next week.

Given a clear sky Sunday morning, we could see our first widespread frost of the fall season as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Fall Color Update

Look for more color in the high elevations this week, especially with ideal weather conditions. Low elevations will see some spotty color as well. We are looking forward to brighter colors in the next few weeks.

Fall Foliage Forecast

