Sunny and Warmer Today

After a cool start, enjoy another beautiful May day with sunshine and mid to upper 60’s by midday, nearing 80 late this afternoon in the Tri-Cities, with low 70’s in the higher elevations.

Tuesday Forecast

Tuesday’s High Temperatures

Staying Sunny and Warm

Sunny and warm days continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday’s High Temperatures

Showers return Friday

A low-pressure system retrogrades westward towards our region bringing back the moisture and a chance for scattered showers during the afternoon.

Future Forecast Friday

Rain Chances This Week

Weekend Outlook

Expect developing showers and storms during the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday mainly scattered on and off throughout the region. Temperatures remain nice with upper 70’s to near 80.

7 Day Forecast

