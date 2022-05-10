Sunny and Warmer Today
After a cool start, enjoy another beautiful May day with sunshine and mid to upper 60’s by midday, nearing 80 late this afternoon in the Tri-Cities, with low 70’s in the higher elevations.
Staying Sunny and Warm
Sunny and warm days continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80’s.
Showers return Friday
A low-pressure system retrogrades westward towards our region bringing back the moisture and a chance for scattered showers during the afternoon.
Weekend Outlook
Expect developing showers and storms during the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday mainly scattered on and off throughout the region. Temperatures remain nice with upper 70’s to near 80.
DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP