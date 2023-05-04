Sunny and warmer

We finally say goodbye to the windy weather as winds lighten along with a clear sky and lots of sunshine through the day. Temperatures will rise quickly through the day with upper 50’s midday, upper 60’s late afternoon.

Forecast Today

Highs Today

Next System

Another rainmaker will begin to drift into the region Friday offering a slight chance of showers late Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are expected to rise Saturday morning.

Next Rainmaker

Weekend Outlook

Rain is looking widespread Saturday morning, tapering off Saturday afternoon and evening with upper 60’s.

Warm air surges into the region Sunday with highs approaching the upper 70’s along with some pop-up storms possible.

Weekend Outlook

Next Week

Temperatures will be on the rise with warm low 80’s early in the week. Scattered showers and storms will be around the region Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast

