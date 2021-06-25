Storm Team 11: Sunny and warm summer weather continues

Seasonable Summer Weather

Weather conditions remain ideal for this time of year with mild morning temperatures followed by seasonable summer heat. A mostly sunny sky means a quick warm-up with temperatures near 80 midday, mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, low 70s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Get ready to enjoy a beautiful summer weekend with plenty of sunshine and summer heat. Rain chances remain low through the weekend, but with some Atlantic moisture drifting into the region, we can expect some isolated afternoon storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Extra Summer Sizzle Next Week

A Bermuda high-pressure system will keep the summer heat and humidity going while also limiting the overall rain threat. Only isolated storms can be expected through mid-week, while a scattered storm threat can be expected late next week.

