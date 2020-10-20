Storm Team 11: Sunny and warm weather continues today

Sunny and Warm Today

We will continue to enjoy some exceptional weather today with abundant sunshine, light winds, and temperatures approaching the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the higher elevations.

Warm Week Ahead

Very little change is expected for the next several days, with abundant sunshine and warm conditions with highs near 80.

Rain Threat Returns This Weekend

A cool front will be approaching the region this weekend, increasing our rain threat Saturday and Sunday, with a few scattered showers possible and slightly cooler low to mid 70’s.

Fall Color Change Update

Peak color is expected for elevations around 2k to 4k feet this week, while color continues to pop for lower elevations. Peak color in Tri-Cities is around 1 week away.