Mild Today

A mostly sunny sky and a south wind will provide a quick warm-up with very mild mid 70s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s in the mountains.

Warm Week Ahead

A warm and dry weather pattern is expected all week long with temperatures well above average in the mid to upper 70s each afternoon with 60s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Our warm and dry weather pattern continues through this weekend with warm upper 70s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s in the mountains.

Fall Color update

Fall color continues to transform our region with peak color in the mountains continuing this week given the quiet weather pattern in place. Peak color is expected in the Tri-Cities in about a week.