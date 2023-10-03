Warm Day

Enjoy another nice day with a clear sky and warm mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Warm Week Ahead

Those warm and sunny days will continue through most of the weekday with more sun and 80’s. Friday will begin to see some fall-like changes.

Weather Change

The season’s first real cold front arrives Friday night ushering in some significantly cooler conditions for the weekend. Showers will be possible late Friday into Saturday morning, while the chilly air will be here to stay this weekend into next week.

High temperatures will be near 60 in the Tri-Cities with upper 40’s to low 50’s in the mountains. Lows will dip into the upper 30’s in the Tri-Cities, low 30’s in the mountains Sunday morning.

Fall Color update

Given the cooler weather changes this weekend, I expect fall color to begin to show off with near peak color in the mountains this week into next week. Much colder conditions coming this weekend will accelerate the change.

