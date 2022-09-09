Warm Friday

It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the weather today. Enjoy the mild conditions this morning and a sunny and warm afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, to the upper 60s in the mountains.

Friday Forecast

Soggy Set-up

Moisture makes a quick return Saturday morning with widespread rain likely. A second round of rain and storms is possible Saturday evening into Saturday night. There is a slight risk of flooding in the Carolinas where higher rain amounts are expected.

Weekend Forecast

Sunday remains occasionally wet with scattered showers during the day.

Wet early next week

A cold front will keep rain and storms likely through Monday. Drier conditions will follow Tuesday with some very pleasant fall-like changes.

7 Day Forecast

