Warm Friday
It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the weather today. Enjoy the mild conditions this morning and a sunny and warm afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s in the Tri-Cities, to the upper 60s in the mountains.
Soggy Set-up
Moisture makes a quick return Saturday morning with widespread rain likely. A second round of rain and storms is possible Saturday evening into Saturday night. There is a slight risk of flooding in the Carolinas where higher rain amounts are expected.
Sunday remains occasionally wet with scattered showers during the day.
Wet early next week
A cold front will keep rain and storms likely through Monday. Drier conditions will follow Tuesday with some very pleasant fall-like changes.
