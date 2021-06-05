Storm Team 11: Sunny and warm today, small rain threat in mountains

Mainly dry & sunny today

Mostly sunny skies are in store today with high temperatures in the mid 80s. There is a 20% chance at an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the mountains.

Moisture is back tomorrow

Moisture begins to increase tomorrow. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm with a high temperature near 85 degrees.



Wet pattern ahead

Southerly flow is going to drive moisture into the area for several days. This will keep rain chances around every single day through next week with highest coverage of showers and storms in the afternoons. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.