Sunny and Mild Day

Enjoying some well needed sunshine and dry time today with very mild upper 60’s to near 70 in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast

Watching Flood Risk

Another rainmaker moves in late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Heavy rain is looking likely, and given recent rains, there is a flood risk Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Flood Risk Thursday

Additional rain and storms will be likely Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Flood Risk

Watching Severe Storm Risk

A strong storm system will be moving through the region. Given the warm temperatures, the unstable atmosphere will support the potential for strong to severe storms Friday afternoon.

Severe Risk

Quiet Weekend

The weather is much quieter this weekend with more seasonal conditions with low 50’s Saturday, mid 50’s with sunshine on Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App