Welcome to September

What a perfect start to September with a fall-like feel with widespread 50’s. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will be back into the 80’s in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Warm Weekend

Expect a beautiful holiday weekend with morning temperatures in the 50’s, while afternoon temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 80’s.

Weekend Outlook

Hot Next Week

Another heat wave is likely to build into the region next week. The Midwest will feel the worst of the heat, but we can certainly expect uncomfortable conditions as high temperatures will be back to near 90, with even some low 90’s. Along with the heat, conditions will remain mostly dry through much of next week.

7 Day Forecast

