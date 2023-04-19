Sunny and Warm
Temperatures are trending warmer this morning leading to a warmer afternoon with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 70’s in the mountains.
Warm Weekday
Warm weather continues Thursday with mid 80’s, low to mid 80’s Friday.
Wet and Cooler Weekend
A storm system will put an end to the warm weather with rain and storms likely Saturday followed by much cooler conditions Sunday.
Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 60’s Saturday, 50’s to low 60’s Sunday.
Cool Next Week
Cooler conditions continue into next week as temperatures remain below average with highs in the low to mid 60’s.
