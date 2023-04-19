Sunny and Warm

Temperatures are trending warmer this morning leading to a warmer afternoon with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 70’s in the mountains.

Wednesday Weather

Warm Weekday

Warm weather continues Thursday with mid 80’s, low to mid 80’s Friday.

Warm Weekday

Wet and Cooler Weekend

A storm system will put an end to the warm weather with rain and storms likely Saturday followed by much cooler conditions Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 60’s Saturday, 50’s to low 60’s Sunday.

Cool Next Week

Cooler conditions continue into next week as temperatures remain below average with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Next 7 Days

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App