Cool Mid-week
With temperatures in the mid 30’s this morning, there will be some areas of frost first thing this morning. With a sunny sky, expect a beautiful and bright late March afternoon with highs near 60, 50’s in the higher elevations.
Expect a cold night with lows in the low 30’s with freezing temperatures and frosty conditions Thursday morning.
Wet end to the week
Moisture quickly returns Friday afternoon with scattered showers Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60’s to near 70.
Weekend Outlook
Storm risk increases Friday night into Saturday morning with a potential for strong storms early Saturday morning. A line of storms will move through during the predawn hours, quickly exiting the region by sunrise.
The rest of the weekend is looking good with sunshine on Sunday and highs in the mid 60’s.
