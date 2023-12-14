Seasonal Day

Enjoy another pleasant mid-December day as temperatures rise quickly out of the 20s into the 40s midday, mid 50s in the Tri-Cities this afternoon.

Milder end of the week

A gradual warm-up continues through Friday with mid to upper 50s along with sunshine.

Windy and Wet Weekend

A developing low-pressure system will impact Florida Saturday with heavy rain and potential severe storms. This system will move northward and interact with some additional upper-level energy that could make this a very impactful system in our region Sunday into Monday.

Given some uncertainty on the exact track of this system, rainfall totals may vary, but right now the potential for 1 to 2 inches looks possible for the Tri-Cities with higher totals in the mountains. If the low-pressure tracks more along the coast, rain totals will be much less for our region.

Windy conditions are also possible where wind gusts could exceed 40mph to 50mph in the mountains on Sunday.

Overall, expect a wet and windy end to the weekend with rain lingering into Monday.

