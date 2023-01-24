Forecast

Beautiful Day

After a frosty start, enjoy the sunny day with warming conditions. Highs will range from the mid 40’s in the mountains to near 50 in the Tri-Cities.

Tuesday Forecast

Damaging Wind Threat

Strong winds approach the region tonight into Wednesday morning. Given our topography, strong winds will have the potential to accelerate downslope with a damaging wind risk for the mountains and foothills of northeast Tennessee. This includes places like Holston Mtn, Roan Mtn, and Camp Creek. Wind gusts could reach 70 to 80 mph, with a HIGH WIND WARNING from tonight through Wednesday.

Damaging Winds

A wind advisory is in effect Wednesday for the Tri-Cities with gusts near 50mph.

High Wind Warning

Winter Weather Returns

Colder weather returns with scattered snow showers Thursday into Thursday night. Minor accumulations are possible mainly in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Expect a seasonal Saturday with highs in the upper 40’s. Scattered showers are back Sunday with highs near 50.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App