Sunny and seasonal

Sunshine is back making it a bright and seasonably cold day with low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

Late week warm-up

Temperatures will be on the rise as warmer air surges into the region. High temperatures will be nearing 60 Friday with abundant sunshine.

Strong system this weekend

The weekend will start off very pleasant with mild conditions as temperatures approach the mid-60s in the Tri-Cities on Saturday afternoon.

A line of storms is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to our region Sunday. Although the overall severe weather risk is low, gusty winds will be possible along with heavy rainfall through the day.

