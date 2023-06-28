Sunny and Warm

Enjoy a sunny and seasonal summer day in Appalachia as temperatures rise into the mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Summer Heat and Humidity

Temperatures will be on the rise, with near 90 Thursday, and low 90’s Friday. Humidity will also be on the rise, making it feel more like 100 Friday afternoon.

Forecast Highs

Storm Risk

Our weather pattern will favor a series of storm complexes in the coming days. These are often very difficult to predict exact location and timing, so there is a higher degree of uncertainty.

Storm Risk Thursday

What we do expect is the potential for the first round of storms Thursday afternoon and evening to initiate over the Midwest and shift south and east towards our region. Impacts look minimal Thursday, while Friday’s storm complex has a better chance of impacting our region.

Despite the storm risk higher just north of our region, it is important to watch these developing systems in the coming days.

Storm Risk Friday

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers and storms become more likely this weekend primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain and storms look most likely Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

July 4th

The highest chance for rain and storms begins to shift south Monday and into Tuesday, but still some lingering showers and storms are possible through the 4th of July.

7 Day Forecast

