Good afternoon everyone. Here is a look at your forecast for the week ahead.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers. High near 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers, mainly before 1 am. Low around 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain between 11 am and 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. The chance of rain is 60%.

Wednesday: Rain, mainly before 1 pm. High near 46. Breezy. The chance of rain is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain before 4 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27.

Friday: A few snow showers are possible in the morning, otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy. Chance of snow 30%.

Have a great day.